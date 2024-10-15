In September, the owners, Hafod housing association, handed in their three months’ notice of intended closure to the council.

Residents called for something to be done to save the care home – draping banners in protest around the gates of the care home.

“We need to help these places stay open, closing it down is not practical, there aren’t enough places as it is,” said Andrea Shore in a comment on a post on Facebook.

Jean Archer Edwards added: “This is a huge tragedy for our town, not much left in Blaenavon now, it’s like a ghost town.”

Their hopes were raised by the potential lifeline for the care home which has been running for the past 50 years.

The decision was discussed in a council meeting on September 17, where it was heard a new potential operator had shown ‘speculative interest’ in a takeover.

Labour cabinet for social services, David Daniels said: “Hafod have received speculative interest from another care provider.”

He added that the council needed to continue to find new places for Arthur Jenkins Care Home residents while talks took place.

A new care provider would need to register with Care Inspectorate Wales, which can take 12 to 14 weeks.

In light of this, the council asked Hafod housing association if it will remain open until mid-February.

However, a statement issued by the council on October 11, confirmed Arthur Jenkins Care Home will close, as originally planned, in December.

Cllr David Daniels said: “Unfortunately, as time has progressed, it has now become evident to both Hafod and the council that extending the notice period would have further impact on the wellbeing of residents.

“In light of this, Hafod have taken the decision to proceed with the closure and to not extend the notice period beyond the current date in early December.”

In reaction to a post confirming the closure, Antonia Rowley said: “It’s dreadful there is enough elderly and disabled people looking for suitable homes already waiting.”

A loved-one of a resident, Mike Williams said: “As a relative of someone at the home, I am disgusted to think that the home is still talking about closing.”