A 'HIGH quantity water leak' is being repaired, with a road being closed to motorists while engineers resolve the issue.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, has made an emergency road closure in Porth-y-Gwenynen between Llanover and Maerdy in Abergavenny.
The road is expected to stay closed from today (Tuesday, October 15) until the end of Wednesday, October 16.
This is so that the water mains engineers can "urgently repair a high quantity water leak."
A diversion is in place going along the A4042 towards Llanellen, past Llanover Estate, heading south before Abbey Equine Centre, and south towards Maerdy.
The Llanover Welsh Water site is nearby and could explain the significant water leak.
