Albano Ymeri, 34, of Pinewood, in the Kingswood area of Bristol, but originally from Albania, met a 17-year-old girl from Caldicot when working as a chef in the area.

They started a relationship which "got sexual very quickly," despite Ymeri being married with two children, aged three and eight years old.

He appeared in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday facing charges of possessing a bladed article, stalking and threatening to share explicit photos/ film.

It was after their relationship ended in January 2024 that Ymeri's behaviour became threatening, the court heard.

"After they ended the relationship the defendant continued to contact the victim and came to her house in May this year," said Miss Kaigo, who appeared on behalf of the victim.

"He threatened to kill himself and took out a knife.

"After this incident he followed her both at home and at work. When she was out with her friends he sent her a text saying her 'friends should not look so angry' and 'next time the knife is for you.'

"He also called her and told her he wants to kill her."

He also sent her sexual images of herself, threatening to send them to her family.

The court heard that the victim would see him driving and parking outside her house, following her, ultimately causing her to be too afraid to sleep and leave her house, not even to go to work.

His actions deteriorated the relationship between the victim and her family, and also led to the victim to need anti-depressants.

Ymeri had no previous convictions and had already spent more than 2.5 months in custody before appearing in court.

Appearing in his defence, Mr Brown asked Recorder Philpott to consider his time spent in prison, as well as that he had lived in the UK for "a number of years and feels his offending has ashamed his home country."

"He wants to contribute to UK society and has sought to take English classes while in custody," said Mr Brown.

"Despite his affair, his wife has stood by him and has had to look after their children, aged three and eight, on her own whilst he has been in custody."

Upon sentencing, Recorder Philpott considered this as well as his early guilty plea, and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

"You behaved in a jealous manner and threatened her verbally," said Recorder Philpott.

"You will never again be able to say you are a man of good character, you are not."

Ymeri was also given a five year restraining order against the victim and ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

Addressing the victim, who was present in the courtroom, alongside Ymeri's wife, the judge said: "That will be hanging over him for two years now, so I hope that gives you some piece of mind."