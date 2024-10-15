Caerphilly County Borough Council has applied for planning permission for the club’s “reconstruction” following its “total loss” in a blaze in June 2022.

Planning documents show the currently vacant site, off Maes y Graig Street, could be rebuilt and include a viewing gallery for the bowling green, a lounge room, bar, toilets, changing rooms and a kitchen.

The aftermath of the fire at the bowls club. Credit: Keir Jamieson (Image: Credit: Keir Jamieson)

In her application form, planning agent Beth Leader, of the council’s property services department, said local residents “fully support the replacement community building”.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Gilfach Bowling Club on the morning of June 1, 2022, responding to reports of a fire at a commercial property.

Crews from the Caerphilly area and beyond were called in to tackle the blaze with hose jets, a water bowser and an aerial ladder.

Residents in Gilfach reported seeing smoke coming from the corner of the Gilfach Bargoed Bowling Club at around 6.50am.

Emergency services at the blaze in Gilfach. Credit: Keir Jamieson (Image: Credit: Keir Jamieson)

By 7am, the building was ablaze, and by 7.20am residents reported that the fire was in full force.

The fire appeared to have been put out, but at around midday flames reappeared in the far corner of the building – believed to be the changing rooms.

An online fundraiser set up in the wake of the fire, to “help get this club back on their feet”, raised more than £6,000.