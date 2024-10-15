The public safety law was named after Martyn Hett, 29, who died in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and has been campaigned for by his mother, Figen Murray.

Martyn’s Law should balance “protection of life (with) protection of our way of life”, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged.

Ms Cooper described Ms Murray as a “true inspiration” in the chamber on Monday (October 14), and Conservative shadow home secretary James Cleverly paid tribute to her “tireless campaigning”.

'Martyn's Law will make it a law that venues need to keep you safe'



Figen Murray, the mother of Manchester Arena victim Martyn Hett, spoke to #BBCBreakfast as MPs debate 'Martyn's Law' - that would ensure venues have a plan in place in case of an attack on their premises… pic.twitter.com/XzJarEoaRP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 14, 2024

What is Martyn’s Law?





Qualifying venues with a capacity of 800 or more would have to consider risk monitoring, security measures for individuals such as searches and screening, and physical safety measures such as safety glass, if it is passed.

Venues with an ordinary capacity of between 200 and 800 would be required to notify the authorities about its public protection procedures, including evacuations, invacuations to protect attendees from threats outside, lockdowns, and communication.

Ms Cooper said: “I’m sure the whole House will agree when I say to Figen: ‘You are a true inspiration.’

“Officially, we are debating the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, but in essence and in spirit, this is Martyn’s Law.”

The Home Secretary had earlier told MPs: “Seven-and-a-half years ago, on the evening of May 22 2017, thousands of people went to Manchester Arena for a music concert.

"Many of those in attendance were children and teenagers there to see Ariana Grande, to see their favourite pop star and to dance and sing along to her songs, to soak up the atmosphere with friends, family.

“But as the event drew to a close and people started to leave, terror struck. Scenes of happiness gave way to shock and to trauma, and an enjoyable spring evening was transformed into a nightmare.

"More than 1,000 people were injured, 22 of them never came home, and nine of those were teenagers.”

Ms Cooper added the Bill considers “how to ensure proper measures are taken to keep us safe, and how to make sure people can get on with their lives; that we make it possible for people to keep enjoying all the things they do – protection of life, protection of our way of life”.