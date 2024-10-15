The band - which is known for hit songs including One Day Like This, Grounds for Divorce and Magnificent (She Says) - will perform at Cardiff Castle on Friday, June 13 as part of a string of dates announced for summer 2025.

Announcing their summer shows, frontman Guy Garvey said: “We are returning to venues we’ve really loved for summer ‘25 and also visiting some towns and cities that we haven’t been to for a while. There’s nothing like settling in for the evening with old friends.”

Supporting Elbow in Cardiff will be The Coral and Billie Marten.

elbow are pleased to announce a string of outdoor live shows for summer 2025. The run sees the band return to Castlefield Bowl in their hometown of Manchester alongside shows at a variety of iconic venues.



Indie rockers The Coral have a career spanning more than 30 years and have released 12 studio albums.

Alongside their own headline tours, the band has supported the likes of Oasis, Blur, Arctic Monkeys and Manic Street Preachers.

While singer-songwriter Billie Marten released her first EP at the age of 15 back in 2014.

In the 10 years since she has released four critically acclaimed albums and attracted 1.3 million monthly listeners via Spotify.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: "Elbow’s live shows are legendary so we cannot wait to welcome them along with The Coral and Billie Marten to Cardiff Castle.

“This will be an incredible show and will make for a very special night on June 13.”

The Coral and Billie Marten will be supporting Elbow at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025. (Image: Simon Cardwell) Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: "Elbow are consistently phenomenal. They are without doubt one of the best bands Britain has produced in the last 30 years so this will be a night to remember for Cardiff.”

How to get tickets to see Elbow at Cardiff Castle

Pre-sale tickets for Elbow's gig at TK Maxx presents DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2025 will be available from 10am on Thursday (October 17).

To get access to pre-sale tickets, you must sign up online via this Depot Group link.

General sale tickets will be available from 10am on Friday (October 18) from the Depot Live and Ticketmaster websites.

