The Pizza Boyz, pizza parlour will be replacing Flour and Ash pizza in Newport Market and will open its doors on Wednesday, October 23.

A spokesperson for The Pizza Boyz, said: "We’re so excited to get to Newport Market to sling some slices!!"

The Pizza Boyz is set to arrive in Newport Market (Image: Instagram | The Pizza Boyz)

Serving what they call 'Romana-style gourmet pizza slices,' which looks very much like focaccia-style bread with pizza toppings, the team behind the vendor have already established themselves at Albert Hall in Swansea (the sister site to Newport Market).

The pizza vendor is currently looking to hire a few members of staff.

A spokesperson for Newport Market, said: "Known for their incredible flavours at our sister site, @swansea.alberthall, the Pizza Boyz are now making their way to Newport—and trust us, you won’t want to miss it!"