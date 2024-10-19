The five-bedroom property in Llangybi, built by Dalton and Hayward in 1971, is on the market with no chain and has been listed by agents Haart.

They state that the family home that “oozes charm” has featured on television due to its “unique and individual design”.

“As you enter the property into the first-floor entrance porch, this leads into a grand hallway, reads the listing, with direct access to the ground floor of the house also available.

“There is a spacious central atrium, currently utilized as a dining room, benefitting from a light and airy atmosphere,” reads the listing.

“The well-proportioned living room is accessible through double Georgian style doors. [There are] two fully glazed walls with amazing views towards the Celtic Manor Resort, a central stone feature open fire and chimney breast with a tiled hearth.”

AVAILABLE: A Gwent house that has featured in TV dramas is for sale (Image: Rightmove/Haart)

A sitting room featured a balcony that overlooks the garden while the kitchen has black granite countertops and there is a utility room.

There are three double-bedrooms on the first floor with the main one having an en-suite bathroom and fitted wardrobes.

The ground floor features a room that is currently being used for snooker while another bedroom is a home gym at the moment. There are two more bedrooms, a second kitchen and family bathroom.

The house has a drive, large garden and the pool, which is overlooked by a heated summerhouse.

“The property is laid to lawns, bordered by mature hedges giving the privacy around the property,” reads the listing.

“There are numerous patio areas for alfresco dining and entertaining, and an outdoor heated and filtered swimming pool.

“Accompanying this is a pool pump room and a well-appointed laundry room. Three expansive basement cellars offer plenty of storage options.

“At the top there are steps, leading to a heated summerhouse with splendid views across the pool and patio. This offers modern comforts with character creating an ideal outdoor garden room to enjoy.”

