Grant Sparkes, aged 42, has broken the world record for the longest distance walked in firefighting equipment and completed a walk of over 80 kilometres.

The gear worn by firefighters is designed to be flame resistant and as a result can be heavy to move in.

During the event Grant completed laps of woodlands field in Pencoed. World record breaker Grant Sparkes (Image: Grant Sparkes) We asked Grant what it was like to break the record he said: “It’s quite overwhelming to be honest, it hasn’t really sunk in yet the fact that I’m the only person in the world to have walked that far.

“But when I think about the countless hours of training that I’ve put into the past 6 months it’s nice to see my efforts finally paying off.”

The record took a staggering amount of time to break, Grant said: “I walked for the entire 24 hours without stopping from midday Saturday to midday Sunday.

“The only time I did stop was at every 10k interval for 2 minutes to stretch out my legs and back to stop them cramping up.”

Grant’s record attempt was carried out Saturday October 12th since the event he’s managed to raise a total of £2500.

He deliberately chose to carry out the challenge in the colder months to prevent himself from heating up in full firefighting equipment. World record breaker Grant Sparkes (Image: Grant Sparkes)

Grant explained what it was like in the moment trying to break the record: “Around 4m I hit a mental wall, I started hallucinating thinking I could see my dog walking with me.

“My feet were also in severe pain and my legs had chaffed under my fire kit due to the constant rubbing, I still had 8 hours to go but as the sun started to rise and my family and friends returned to the field to cheer me on, I could see the end in sight.”

“I even had a surprise FaceTime call from my son who is currently overseas working with the Welsh guards. I haven’t seen him in weeks so speaking to him really gave me that extra boost of energy to see it through to the end.”

Grant continued: “It was physically and mentally the hardest thing I have ever done. Walking for that long in that fire kit was just torture on my body.”