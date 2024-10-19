The 81-acre plot is on the edge of Wentwood Forest near Llanvair Discoed, has roadside access and is also available as three individual lots.

“The land is located in an elevated position running up to Grey Hill, with extensive views across the countryside and the Severn Estuary,” reads the listing by agent David James.

"Comprising of five well-proportioned parcels, the pastureland is gently undulating to steep in places. The land is bound by mature, tree lined hedgerows and stock fencing."

LAND: The meadowland comes with a 'steel portal frame building' (Image: Rightmove)

There are a number of public footpaths that cross the land, which is suitable for agricultural, equestrian or amenity use.

Lot one is 17 acres of meadowland "split into two parcels and inclusive of a steel portal frame building and enclosed yard" and has a guide price of £175,000.

Lot two is 47 acres of meadowland split into two parcels that is for sale for £400,000 while lot three is almost 17 acres of pastureland listed at £130,000.

The listing states: "Lot one is sold subject to an overage provision whereby if planning permission for residential or commercial development is obtained, 30 per cent of the increase in the property’s value will be payable to the vendor for a period of 25 years."

The details can be viewed on Rightmove with Ellie Jones the David James contact in their Magor office on 01633 880 or ellie.jones@david-james.co.uk.