A TWO-CAR crash on the M4 motorway network caused lane closures on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, October 15, at around 7.50am, there was a two-car crash on the M4 network between Junction 28 Tredegar Park and Junction 29 Castleton.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4 near Newport at around 7.50am on Tuesday 15 October.
"The collision involved two cars."
These vehicles were confirmed as a Ford Focus and a Volvo XC90
Delays of 20 minutes were reported across parts of the motorway network, while vehicle recovery was in progress.
Lanes 2 and 3 were closed on the M4 due to the crash, which then reopened around an hour later.
" No injuries were reported," said the police.
