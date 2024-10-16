On Tuesday, October 15, at around 7.50am, there was a two-car crash on the M4 network between Junction 28 Tredegar Park and Junction 29 Castleton.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision between junctions 28 and 29 of the M4 near Newport at around 7.50am on Tuesday 15 October.

Heavy delays across the M4 network due to a two-car crash (Image: Traffic Wales) "The collision involved two cars."

These vehicles were confirmed as a Ford Focus and a Volvo XC90

M4 Bassaleg (westbound) (Image: Traffic Wales) Delays of 20 minutes were reported across parts of the motorway network, while vehicle recovery was in progress.

Lanes 2 and 3 were closed on the M4 due to the crash, which then reopened around an hour later.

" No injuries were reported," said the police.