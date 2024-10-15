Organisers of the National Fish & Chip Awards 2025 - the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) have announced the shortlist for the Takeaway of the Year category.

The 40 best takeaway fish and chip shops shortlisted now have the opportunity "to show the industry exactly what they are made of".

However, the process isn’t easy and includes a meticulous set of tasks, challenges and interviews covering industry awareness, product knowledge, environmental and sustainability best practice, employer responsibilities, customer service, and more.

A panel of fish and chip experts have had the tough task of assessing the entrants and while those shortlisted have already been making waves in the competition, the awards process will stretch them in many ways to ensure that these standout businesses set a new precedence for quality and industry standards.

NFFF president, Andrew Crook, said: "Fish and chips is such an iconic British staple and it takes huge amounts of skill and hard work to not only perfect the dish and other menu offerings but to also overcome challenges and sustain the business while keeping employees motivated and fulfilled.

"There’s a lot to it and each awards season we see greater depths of talent, expertise and business acumen and this trend has continued this year, too.

“Takeaway of the Year is the big one, so it goes without saying that the journey it takes contenders on is very intense.

"At each stage learnings and recommendations are provided to encourage the hopefuls to keep pushing forward and that’s why the National Fish & Chip Awards is seen as the competition for chip shop owners that want the additional steer to become better than they were before.

"We’re off to a brilliant start and we’re excited for the next rounds and to honour these deserving people.”

The UK's favourite takeaways

The next round will see the official board of judges chopping the list down from 40 to 20 and then to the final 10.

Wales fish and chip shops shortlisted for Takeaway of the Year award

Three chippies in Wales have been shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025:

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff), Cardiff

Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff

Two Cardiff fish and chip shops shortlisted for Takeaway of the Year award

Zero Plus Fish & Chips

Zero Plus Fish & Chips (318 Cowbridge Road East, Canton) is one of three Welsh chippys shortlisted for the Takeaway of the Year award.

The Cardiff chippy has tasted success at the National Fish and Chip Awards before, claiming the Marketing and Innovation Award in 2024.

It has also been well-received by customers, with Zero Plus Fish & Chips boasting a 4.7 star rating on Deliveroo from 37 reviews and a 4.8 star rating on Uber Eats (from 21 reviews).

Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff)

Posh Fish and Chips (Llandaff) has also been shortlisted for the Takeaway of the Year award in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2025.

The chippy is said to have risen from "humble beginnings" to become a "multi award winning Fish and Chips eatery".

Its website reads: "Run by Cardiff born resident Hamid Kowsor, we aim to create high quality fish and chip meals with a twist of “posh” thrown in.

"Options such as lobster and our inhouse homemade fishcakes have allowed us to become a firm gourmet favo(u)rite."

Posh Fish and Chips has received mixed reviews on Tripadvisor, with a 3 (out of 5) rating (from 128 reviews).

Several people, however, took to the review site to sing the praises of the chippy.

One person commented: "Great food, great service. Really tasty fish and chips. Lovely crispy batter and proper chip shop chips."

While another visitor added: "Number one in Cardiff. Great Fish and Chips compared to the other ones in Cardiff.

"Fish is fresh and the chips aren’t soggy at all. Also have the best mushed peas by far."

The National Fish & Chip Awards 2025 will take place on February 26 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.