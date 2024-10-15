Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £1,000 for information that may lead South Wales Police to find the whereabouts of Junior Griffiths from Adamstown.

Griffiths, 20, is wanted on recall to prison, with the original appeal to find him having been released in late August.

He is believed to have links to Llanrumney and Llanedeyrn, and is known to frequent areas of Cardiff, the Vale of Glamorgan and Gwent.

South Wales Police have asked that anyone with information that may help them find Griffiths get in touch and quote the reference number 2400101837.

The force can be contacted in a number of ways, using live chat, online or by calling 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via this link.