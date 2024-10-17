Jonathon Sterry, 42, from Blackwood, had been out of prison for just one week when he broke into the elderly victim's home, stealing cash, her purse and her car.

Newport Crown Court heard on October 15, that the 71-year-old woke up on July 7 and noticed her front door was "slightly ajar" before walking into her living room and kitchen "noticing drawers were open, her purse was missing and her back door key."

The grandmother, named by the court as Miss Phillips, called the police and cancelled her cards, which Sterry had used in Clarence food and wine stores in Newport.

The prosecutor said: "There were a number of payments pending when the victim had contacted the bank.

"Her green Ford Fiesta was missing and later seen being driven by him to the shops where he was caught spending money on her cards."

Gwent Police arrested him that day, just one week after he had been released for his previous offences of fraud.

Miss Phillips described in a statement to Judge Shomon Khan that the incident left her "totally shaken up."

It read: "Since the burglary I have been anxious due to living on my own. I am totally shaken up and as a result I don't sleep well anymore.

"I never knew I could feel so unsafe in my own home.

"I was widowed 23 years ago which was a dramatic life change, and the car he stole was my lifeline.

"I used it to see my grandchildren and other family."

Jonathon Sterry has 23 previous convictions of 69 offences, 19 being fraud and 33 being theft.

He has committed a catalogue of house burglaries over his lifetime, with a history of specifically targeting "vulnerable people," dating back to the 1990s, and most recently in 2019.

The defence appearing on behalf of Sterry only spoke to ask if he could get credit for his early guilty plea.

"There is nothing else for me to say given his background," said the barrister.

Judge Khan sentenced Sterry to three years imprisonment and upon sentencing said: "You have got an appalling record, having been in and out of prison for many years, and it does not seem to be stopping you."