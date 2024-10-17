Alyson Ashford, 51, of Caerphilly, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

In July 2021, police officers executed a search warrant of the defendant’s address in which they found crack cocaine, heroin and mobile phones.

The defendant was sentenced for four offences – being concerned in the supply of methadone and heroin and the possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

It was heard in court, a search of the phones revealed messages to other drug users about her drug dealer’s availability.

The defendant sent mobile phone messages ‘relating to the supply of drugs’ said prosecutor Niklas Strobl.

“People messaging her asked her drug dealer had any drugs availability,” he added.

Her defence representative, Stephen Thomas said she had been addicted to drugs for 20 years, but since 2021 has ‘turned her life around'.

He added: “She was unfortunately doing what is often done in the world of drug addiction – sharing information with other drug users.

It was heard in court that the defendant has been clean and there has been ‘no evidence that she has been under the influence recently’.

The recorder Mr. R Philpotts said he suspended her sentence because what she had managed was ‘quite spectacular’ in tackling her drug addiction.

“This court isn’t going to cast you back into a custodial sentence that might undo the work you have done,” he said.

The recorder sentenced her to 16 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, ten days rehabilitation and a fine of £250.