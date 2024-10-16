On Wednesday, October 16, from 7.40pm, "quizzers" are wanted for a new team in the pub quiz league.

The taster quiz evening is free, with no obligation to join the league.

The bar will be open.

On Monday, October 21, from 2pm to 4pm, the coffee and craft session invites people to try their hands at crocheting poppies for Remembrance Day.

Coffee, tea, and cake are £1 each.

The CatBooks Club will also meet on October 21, from 7pm to 8.30pm, to discuss "In Memoriam" by Alice Winn.

The £3 fee covers hall hire and refreshments.

Yoga enthusiasts can join Tracey's class on Thursday, October 24, from 9.30am to 11am.

The class costs £10, and booking is essential.

Tracey is considering an additional Tuesday evening class due to high demand.

The month will end with the Catbrook and District Memorial Hall annual general meeting on Monday, October 28, at 7pm.

All are welcome, with a free glass of wine for attendees.