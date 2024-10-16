The White Cross Inn in Groeswen, near Caerphilly, is running various events to bring people together and raise money for charity.

Licensee Mair Arthur has been at the helm of the freehold since 2011 and has worked hard to make the pub an integral part of the community.

The pub has been around since 1750 and is known for its community events and charity fundraising.

It featured in the latest series of the BBC's Dr Who.

Being a wet-led pub, the White Cross Inn only serves drinks and no food.

It hosts various events including quiz nights, charity fundraisers, ale festivals, and music nights.

It is also the meeting place for many groups such as Knit and Natter, the Beerbellies Club, and the Wacky Wanderers walking group, as well as sports teams including darts and cricket.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub helped to buy a new PA and music system.

These will support the pub's busy calendar of social events.

Pub is The Hub is a not-for-profit organisation that assists pubs to diversify and provide essential services.

It has been supporting projects in rural areas across Wales after receiving a £25,000 grant from The Royal Countryside Fund.

The pub plans to use the new system to support existing events and host new ones like open mic nights for young musicians and groups.

Ms Arthur said: "This pub is a place for people to meet and form friendships.

"This new PA and music system will enable us to run more events supporting the local community and raising more money for charity.

"It is so important that people can come here to have that conversation and social interaction that is so important for tackling feelings of loneliness."

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Roger Belle said: "Mair and the services and activities that The White Cross Inn provides have always had a real social impact on people in the local area.

"These events and charity fundraising really show this pub is at the hub of its local community."