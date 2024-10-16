The O2 service first launched back in 2009 and has seen more than 3.8 million devices sustainably recycled, with over £320 million paid out to people all over the UK.

Chief Sustainability Officer at Virgin Media O2, Dana Haidan, said: “O2 Recycle is a win-win for people and the planet: it’s preventing devices from ending up in landfill, and it’s a simple and easy way for consumers to dispose of their unwanted tech and get rewarded for doing so – with £320 million paid out to date."

How much money you could make from your old device with O2

As part of O2 Recycle, you could claim up to £1100 back for your old device.

Some of the highest prices on offer, according to the O2 website, are:

Mobile phones - £888 (Google Pixel 9Pro Fold)

Watches - £120 (Apple Watch 8 Wifi 45mm)

Tablets - £1100 (Apple iPad Pro 13" M4 2TB Cell)

Airpods - £171 (Apple Airpods Max)

Gaming consoles - £255 (Sony PlayStation 5)

MacBooks - £850 (Apple MacBook Pro 2023 16in M3 Pro 12)

These prices are based on the devices being in full working condition.

You can find out exactly how much your old mobile or device is worth via the O2 website.

You don't have to be an O2 customer to use the recycle service, anyone can claim cash back through it.

The items you should collect to make the most money

How to claim cash back via O2 Recycle

To claim money for your old device via O2 Recycle, all you have to do is follow these five simple steps:

Find your device (using the O2 website - a link to which can be found above). Place your order. Get everything ready - delete any personal data from your device, remove your sim/memory card. Send it to O2 - package it along with your order summary and take it to the Post Office (O2 says to send high value items via recorded delivery). Get paid "fast" - once O2 has received your device, payment will reach your bank account within 3-5 working days.

O2 added: "With O2 Recycle, you can get a competitive price for your old phone, even if it's damaged.

"We pay cash for your old phone directly into your bank account.

"We can also send you a cheque, or credit your phone bill if you're an O2 customer."