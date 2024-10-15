A REPORT of a welfare concern resulted in a brief road closure on Monday evening.
The road between Lyne Road and Old Green Roundabout in Newport was closed for around 90 minutes on Monday, October 14.
Police officers were called to the scene after receiving a call concerning the welfare of a girl near Brynglas Road in Newport.
The road was briefly closed from just after 7.30pm, and police attended alongside colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the girl's injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report concerning the welfare of a girl near Brynglas Road, Newport, at around 5.40pm on Monday 14 October.
"Officers attended alongside personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and SARA (Severn Area Rescue Association).
"A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital."
