LEWIS BODMAN, 25, of Gaer Vale, Newport was banned from driving for 19 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4048 in Blackwood on September 25.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLEN BLANKS, 67, of Traston Close, Newport must pay £332 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RYAN PAUL WOOKEY, 31, of, Spring Bank, Abertillery must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on East Pentwyn, Blaina on November 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALEX ORGAN, 34, of Gordon Road, Blackwood was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £795 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in the blood on West View, Newbridge on April 3.

LILLY THOMAS, 26, of no fixed abode, Tredegar was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to stealing hair products worth £47.97 from Boots at the Gwent Shopping Centre on August 8.

She must pay £23.97 in compensation.

JAMIE MORGAN, 32, of Park Row, Tredegar was banned from driving for 28 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newchurch Road, Ebbw Vale on February 12.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

RICHARD DARCH, 45, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £380 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on A472 at Lower Race on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LAWRENCE ERNEST WOODS, 52, of Treowen Road, Newbridge must pay £240 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

RAY BISHOP, 53, of High Street, Blaina must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Albion Road, Pontypool November 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MOHAMMED RAFIQUE, 28, of East Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Mountain Road on April 5.

He was ordered to pay £628 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARIUS VODA, 37, of Feering Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.