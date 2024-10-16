The Red Lion in Newport takes part in the regular weekly draws for the Newport lottery, hosted by the Newport RFC friends of Newport volunteer group, and the jackpot is currently standing at a staggering £10,000.

As of Tuesday, October 15, the major jackpot is yet to be won by anyone, with the pub celebrating that the jackpot has reached the upper limit of £10,000.

Landlord Craig Davies explained that they have always intended to never go higher than £10,000 as a jackpot, as the winners would be forced to pay tax on it after this point.

He said: “This is the first time we’ve ever had no one win the jackpot before it reached £10,000, and it’s really exciting – I just know that this could be a really life changing sum of money for someone, particularly with Christmas approaching.

“We’ll start a second pot for a new jackpot at £750, with the hope that having these two jackpots will give people an incentive to buy a ticket from the pub.”

All tickets are £1 each, and any winners must pick four numbers and match all of the draw numbers in the correct order to win the jackpot.

Mr Davies added: “The money made from the lottery goes back into the community where we can, so we sometimes will split the money raised in half – to the community, and then the other half becomes our jackpot.

“I think it’s awesome that we are able to support the local community in this way, and this could mean everything to someone.”

Mr Davies, who has been publican of the Red Lion for the past six years, and is a proud born and bred Welshman, says his pub is one of the prides of his life as one of the last remaining traditional pubs in Newport.

He explained: “Back then, it was a major leap of faith for me to take on the Red Lion, and I didn’t think I would be able to make it work.

“When Covid hit, it was a living nightmare, but we nailed a two-metre distancing and table service way of working, and the pub was so successful that once we were able to open back up, it has just gone from strength to strength, and it’s been brilliant to be a part of.”

As one of the last traditional pubs standing, at over 170 years old dating back to 1848, it has become legendary for its open fire and shove ha’penny slate board, and is known for its traditional ales, which have secured them a place in the Good Beer Guide for the last three years.

Mr Davies and his team are also planning a “much overdue” facelift for the Red Lion in the New Year, with the aim to encourage newer customers to pay them a visit.

The Red Lion is on Stow Hill in Newport, and open 12pm-12am Tuesday - Thursday, 12pm-1am Friday and Saturday, 12pm-10.30pm Sunday and 2pm-12am on Monday.