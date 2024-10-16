Aaron Haynes’ victims, now adults, have bravely spoken out after he was found guilty by a jury following a trial of historical abuse.

The 29-year-old from Ebbw Vale was convicted of five counts of rape against a girl under 13 and three of causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The first victim revealed: “Emotionally, the crime has torn me to pieces.

“I felt ashamed of what happened, I blamed myself for it.

“I have triggers which cause some of my flashbacks which I avoid now that I know which can cause it – certain music as that was playing on the radio in the house at the time I was being raped.”

She added: “I am so scared to be left alone in a room with a man. Men in general make me very uneasy and anxious. I do not trust anyone.

“There is one word which describes how it has left me feeling, even now I still feel this way and the last time I got raped was just a little over 10 years ago. The word is powerless.

“He took a piece of me every time he raped me. He destroyed my childhood, he destroyed my teenage years. He made me feel so dirty and ashamed of myself.

“He can’t do that to me anymore. I am finally going to start living my life.”

The second victim confessed: “The abuse shattered me. I continue to live with constant fear, shame and guilt, even though I know deep down that none of this was my fault.

“Simple things, like trusting people, feeling safe, or even finding joy, are daily battles, which I will continue to fight for the rest of my life.

“The abuse altered the way my brain perceives the world and the people around me and since I was a young child has robbed me of my peace of mind, and even years later, the trauma haunts me in ways that I can hardly put into words.

“I hope I will rebuild the pieces of myself that were shattered. I hope that by sharing my story, I can help others find their strength and know that they are not alone.”

Haynes was jailed for five years and six months by Recorder Mark Powell KC at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant, formerly of Rhiw Las, Brackla, Bridgend will have to register as a sex offender for life.

He had denied all the charges against him.