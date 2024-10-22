To help you keep the whole family entertained this festive season, we have compiled a list of the best events going on in the area.

Many of these events are free to attend.

Ystrad Mynach winter fair (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Ystrad Mynach Winter Food & Craft Fair

This winter food and craft fair offers something for the whole family. With free parking and a lights switch-on at Gelligaer Community Council at 5pm, the event will give visitors the chance to start their Christmas shopping early.

It is taking place on Bedwlwyn Road and Oakfield Street in Ystrad Mynach on Saturday, November 16, between 9am - 5pm. You can find out more on their Facebook page.

Blackwood Winter Food & Craft Fair

This food and craft fair is taking place on the High Street in Blackwood on Saturday, November 23, between 9am - 5pm.

Visitors will be treated to many independent shops and stalls and high street brands, while entertainment will be available throughout the day. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

Bargoed Lantern-Making Workshops

Bargoed’s own lantern-making workshops will be at St Gwladys’ Church Hall across three Saturdays.

The workshops will be held on Saturday, November 23, Saturday, November 30, and Saturday, December 7, from 10am - 4pm. Visit the Facebook page to find out more.

Blackwood winter fair (Image: Caerphilly County Borough Council)

Caerphilly Winter Food & Craft Fair

The Caerphilly food and craft fair will be sure to delight children and adults.

Taking place on Saturday, November 30 in the Caerphilly town centre from 9am - 6pm, visitors will be able to check out over 60 food, gifts and crafts stalls while being entertained by street theatre.

A River of Light lantern parade will be held at 5pm, followed by a fireworks display at 5.45pm.

The event is free, with normal admission fees if heading to the castle. Check out the Facebook page for more details.

Bargoed Winter Fair

The Bargoed Winter Food and Craft Fair will be taking place on Saturday, December 9 in the Bargoed town centre from 9am - 6pm. The annual music and light lantern parade will also be held to bring in the festivities.

The winter fair's Facebook page offers more details.

Event or trade enquires can be sent to events@caerphilly.gov.uk.

Information on winter events can also be found on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website.