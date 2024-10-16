South Wales Argus
Lane closed due to crash near major motorway roundabout

Live

M4 J24 Coldra to J23A Magor crash eastbound

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • There has been a crash on the M4 motorway
  • One lane is closed while officers attend the scene

