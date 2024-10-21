Officers from Newport City Council have said they have contacted around 195 businesses to check they had proper waste collection arrangements in place, and issued 81 fixed penalty notices for non-compliance over the past few months.

Since August 2024, the council said it has received over 1,660 reports of fly-tipping and 57 of those were investigated.

Since August 2024, the council said it has received over 1,660 reports of fly-tipping and 57 of those were investigated. (Image: Newport City Council) A council spokesperson said: "So far, fifty-seven of those reports have progressed to further investigation thanks to evidence obtained by the team.

"Thirteen people have been issued with fixed penalty notices, ranging from £100 to £400, for dumping their waste illegally, with more than half of those fined the full £400."

A spokesperson for the council added: "Four serious environmental crime cases have been sent by the team for prosecution in the magistrates’ court during the same period."

Read more: Marshfield resident in complete 'disbelief' by waste dumped

Read more: Duffryn residents upset by fly tipping on country lanes

Read more: Newport resident says 'six tonnes' of waste fly tipped

Read more: Shaftesbury resident in Newport fly-tipping offences fine

Read more: Eight fines issued in Newport over fly-tipping in one month

As well as this, the council's dedicated team offered advice to residents across Newport in August and September, visiting 278 homes and supporting them on how to recycle correctly, what goes into which bin, and how excess waste can be managed.

Two repeat offenders were fined £100 each during this period for breaching a community protection notices (CPNs) by continuing to present waste incorrectly, while 131 warning letters were sent across the two months.

The number of recorded fly-tipping incidents in Newport went down in the period of 2022 - 23, while in Monmouthshire, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan, the number of recorded incidents increased. This is according to figures published by Stats Wales.

The council said they have been working with residents directly, and said: "Every business has a duty of care to ensure their waste is collected by a registered waste carrier.

"Businesses who do not have correct waste collection arrangements in place risk a £300 fine.

"Fly-tipping is a blight on the environment and our city, and we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to dealing with it.

"If you spot fly-tipping anywhere in the city, or have information about any instance of illegally dumped waste, you can report this to us through our website or by calling 01663 656 656."

Residents can also use the Fix My Street website to report environmental issues in their area, which is directly linked to the local authority.