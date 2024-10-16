Llanyravon Surgery, a GP Practice located on Llanyravon Way in Cwmbran, is set to close three hours early for the safety of their staff, while a nearby surgery will stay open to see patients.

Llanyravon Surgery announced the closure via their social media page and said they will close at 3pm on Wednesday, October 16, instead of the usual closing time of 6pm.

Llanyravon Way in Cwmbran is set to close early today (Image: Google) Cwmbran Village Surgery on Victoria Street will stay open for patients as normal until 6.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

A spokesperson for the surgery said that this is due to staff absences and the surgery apologised for any inconvenience this may cause patients.