That was one of the recommendations from an Estyn report on Llanmartin Primary School, in Llanmartin.

The school was inspected in July.

Inspectors also recommended it provides more opportunities for pupils to make choices about their learning, developing their independence and creativity.

The school has 146 pupils, including those in the nursery, with 30.6 per cent eligible for free school meals and 28.2 per cent identified as having additional learning needs. A total of 4.6 per cent have English as an additional language.

The inspector's report said: "The headteacher is knowledgeable and passionate about how the school can make a difference in the local community. School leaders and governors support the headteacher well and ensure that the well-being of pupils is a high priority for all. As a result, pupils feel valued and proud to be part of the school community.

"Nearly all pupils enjoy school, they feel happy and safe and talk with pride about what it has to offer.

"Many pupils start school with speech and language skills at a stage of development below those expected for their age. They make quick progress and soon start to speak confidently and express themselves clearly.

"By the time they reach Year 6, many pupils' communication skills are strong. Most communicate effectively with their peers and staff and are keen to talk about what they are learning.

"Staff know their pupils well and create warm and supportive working relationships with them. As a result, most pupils behave well in classes and at breaktimes, settling quickly into their lessons.

" Lessons enable pupils to make good progress in their learning from their starting points, particularly in literacy, mathematics and digital skills. However, teaching does not always enable pupils to develop effectively as independent learners.

"Teachers across the school take good account of pupils’ previous learning to set clear goals for their progress. However, teachers do not provide enough opportunity for younger pupils to develop their skills through exploration and play in the outdoor areas."

The school will draw up an action plan to address the two recommendations arising from the inspection.