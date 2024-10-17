'I Know You Were There' is the sequel to author J D Pullan’s successful first novel 'I’m Going to Find You'.

Described as a ‘perfect murder’ thriller with vivid flashbacks and full of the nostalgia of the 1980s, the book is due to be published on October 28.

J D Pullan, whose first name is Justine, enjoyed a career in finance and HR before giving up work in 2018 to pursue her love of writing.

Her first suspense novel I'm Going to Find You was a great success in New Zealand, Canada and Australia as well as the UK and I Know You Were There is her second, an independent sequel.

She lives in Monmouthshire with her husband and their two lassie collies.



Justine said: “Choosing the right setting was vital and this was inspired by childhood memories of my late grandmother’s isolated bungalow on Dartmoor, where she lived on her own for many years.

"I still love the whole area, from exhilarating hikes up and down the tors, with their magnificent views and rugged beauty, to the foreboding sense of isolation and how it can become terrifying in an instant when the fog rolls in.

"A place famous for myth and legend, it creates the perfect atmosphere for a suspenseful story that keeps you guessing to the very end.”

The book will be published by Troubador Publishing, priced £9.99.