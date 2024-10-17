Wildlife lovers are being urged to embrace the autumn at Newport Wetlands nature reserve by the RSPB.
On October 25 families are invited to enjoy an evening bat walk at the reserve between 5pm and 7pm.
Peter Wilton-Jones will Peter Wilton-Jones will start with an introduction into the world of bats, before heading out, bat detectors in hand to see what can be found.
The event costs £11 for adult RSPB members (£13 for non-members) and £6.60 for child members (£8 for non-members).
Between October 26 and November 2 the wetlands is hosting a pumpkin hunt and is urging those who take part of do so in fancy dress.
This is £2 each to take part.
As autumn turns to winter the Starling murmuration’s are a wildlife spectacular not to be missed at Newport Wetlands.
On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between November 6 and December 22. Cost is £11.40 for adult members (£14 for non-members) and £5 for child members (£6 for non members).
For full details go to the RSPB website and look at events at Newport Wetlands.
