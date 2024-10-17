On October 25 families are invited to enjoy an evening bat walk at the reserve between 5pm and 7pm.

Peter Wilton-Jones will Peter Wilton-Jones will start with an introduction into the world of bats, before heading out, bat detectors in hand to see what can be found.

The event costs £11 for adult RSPB members (£13 for non-members) and £6.60 for child members (£8 for non-members).

Between October 26 and November 2 the wetlands is hosting a pumpkin hunt and is urging those who take part of do so in fancy dress.

This is £2 each to take part.



As autumn turns to winter the Starling murmuration’s are a wildlife spectacular not to be missed at Newport Wetlands.

On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between November 6 and December 22. Cost is £11.40 for adult members (£14 for non-members) and £5 for child members (£6 for non members).

For full details go to the RSPB website and look at events at Newport Wetlands.