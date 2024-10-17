Ten community pubs across Wales are asking customers to donate advent calendars this year so everyone gets a treat in the lead-up to Christmas.
Maindee Hotel, Newport, is the only pub in Gwent taking part.
The pubs, which are part of Proper Pubs, have urged customers to drop off advent calendars to their local Proper Pub between now and November 24.
They will then be donated to a host of local charities.
Over the past two years, across its estate of more than 200 pubs, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities through the kind generosity of its community members.
