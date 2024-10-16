Gone are the days of laying on the beach, as 2025 travel predictions range from star-bathing experiences to life-lengthening retreats.

Discussing travel in the next year, Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and CMO at Booking.com comments: “In 2025, travellers will be using their trips to transform themselves, their relationships and ultimately the world around them.

"A growing proportion of men are seeking getaways that challenge outdated gender expectations and foster mental wellbeing. And almost one in five boomers are refusing to let age keep them from chasing down new adventures.

"It’s all about breaking travel norms to foster a deeper sense of connection.

"Technology and imagination are coming together to create a new era of traditions and ultimately make it easier for everyone to shape their own journeys in 2025 and beyond."

Why you're next holiday should be a stargazing adventure

Booking.com shares that space tourism is edging ever closer to reality than ever before seeing more travellers focused on building connections with the universe as they turn to more attainable astro-pursuits in 2025.

The travel expert shares that more people will be ditching the daylight crowds for midnight magic as over half of Brits (57%) are considering visiting darker sky destinations with star-bathing experiences (61%), star guides (52%), once-in-a-lifetime cosmic events (59%), and constellation tracking (49%) top of the stellar adventure list.

Boooking.com suggests that concerns around climate change have also influenced this shift, with 50% planning to elevate their nighttime pursuits to avoid rising daytime temperatures and 27% of travellers preferring to holiday in cooler locations.

They add that more travellers are appreciating the nocturnal world, as half of travellers from the UK (50%) would book accommodation without lights to encourage less light pollution and preserve flora and fauna.

Booking.com shares 2025 travel predictions

Booking.com has shared seven other predictions for 2025 and travel along with a holiday to the stars.

Many travellers are expected to look for "life-extending holidays in 2025", as 48% of UK travellers reveal they would pay for a holiday whose sole purpose was to extend their lifespan and well-being.

The travel site shares this is likely driven by the desire to cultivate better lifestyle choices as Brits look for wellness retreats that focus on the pursuit of a longer, healthier life.

'Multigen Megatrips' will see parents embrace ‘spending kids' inheritance’ on exciting adventures.

Nearly half of British travellers (42%) would rather spend money on a trip of a lifetime in 2025 than leave an inheritance to their children.

But next year, this trend will take on an increasingly altruistic approach as older relatives look to splash the cash among their families, making important memories and helping the younger generations through the cost of living crisis by paying for their next trip.

Booking.com also suggests that baby boomers will be looking for thrills sharing: "Forget a restful retirement; next year an emerging cohort of baby boomers will put adventure first and look for trips that satisfy a need for thrill-seeking."

They add that nearly one-quarter of this generation are interested in holidays that involve adventure and 15% are eager to push beyond their established comfort zones, reconnecting with the reckless abandon of youth.

Tech-driven travel will help empower Neurodivergent Explorers, in 2025, with technology set to play a greater part of a travel journey and help reduce anxiety.

Sensory rooms in airports, hotels and other locations are sought after by 62%, while 67% would like to see more ‘block out noise’ options across the travel experience.

Booking.com adds that there will be more "Vintage Voyaging" in 2025 as a holiday wardrobe will get a makeover.

Over a third (36%) of British travellers said they would be interested in buying their holiday wardrobe during their trip rather than before, while 56% would visit thrift shops on holiday.

Long gone are the days of arriving ‘just in time’ to avoid lingering post-security, as Booking.com shares that travellers will embrace a new era of airport entertainment in 2025.

More than a quarter of British travellers (26%) express an interest in visiting somewhere because of its airport, with 54% curious about airports with more unique experiences or facilities.

Last but not least, the final travel prediction for 2025 according to Booking.com is seeing a rise in men-only trips rooted in wellbeing, self-development and empowered vulnerability.

With cultural change bringing progress to conversations around male mental health and societal pressures, moments that combat loneliness and prioritise more mindful male bonding will prevail in travel.

In fact, over a third of Brits (39%) confirm they would encourage one of the men in their life to go on a men-only trip.