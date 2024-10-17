Louise Howells, lead bereavement midwife for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, has been a midwife for 21 years, with nearly three of those years focused on bereavement care.

She said: “I’d always had an interest in bereavement care and I know the value of it. I’ve experienced loss myself and I attribute the support I received at the time to how well we dealt with the loss, so if I can be that support to someone else, then I will feel I have succeeded.”

As part of the support that she offers to her families, Louise was able to secure the donation of baby loss memory boxes, which are provided by the charity 4 Louis.

Containing items that help families cherish their lost little ones, including teddy bears, candles, books, photo frames and hair lock containers, the memory boxes offer essential comfort during the most challenging, vulnerable times and can be tailored to individual families’ needs.

Louise also got Welsh versions of the memory boxes after realising the value of language in the grieving process.

Baby Loss Awareness Week serves as a reminder that people touched by pregnancy and baby loss are not alone, and fosters a safe and supportive space for people to share their experiences.

As part of the week, a ‘Remembrance Tree’ ribbon display has been featured to honour babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran.