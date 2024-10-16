Part of the Sue Noake Leisure Centre, in Ystrad Mynach, can be demolished after subsidence was found.
Planners at Caerphilly County Borough Council have approved a proposal to carry out the urgent demolition work on a small part of the leisure centre site.
Subsidence is affecting an area of the building taken up by the changing rooms, plans show.
Several cracks have appeared in the internal and external walls in one corner of the building containing a female changing room area.
Once the demolition work is complete, the structure will be restored, according to a council planning report.
Planning officers concluded the demolition “is not viewed to have any unacceptable impacts on adjacent sites”.
“The situation of the works means there is not a heavy presence of [homes] in the immediate vicinity,” they added.
No neighbours filed an objection to the proposals during a recent public consultation period.
A second female changing room, in the opposite corner of the building, will not be affected by the demolition works.
