The data, from the Office of National Statistics Price Index of Private Rents, analysed by Storage Vault, revealed that Cardiff has experienced a 50.72 per cent rise in rent since 2015.

This is the highest increase in Wales, with average rents rising from £692 in August 2015 to £1,043 in August 2024.

Following Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil saw a 50.11 per cent increase, Monmouthshire 48.53 per cent, Torfaen 47.57 per cent, and Blaenau Gwent 42.37 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, Ceredigion had the smallest increase in Wales, at 14.70 per cent, which was also the lowest increase in Great Britain.

Fraser Sutherland of Storage Vault, who carried out the analysis, said: "Rises at the levels seen in this data aren’t sustainable.

"In a country which has seen wages stagnate for over a decade, already stretched budgets become impossible to manage with rental costs increasing by almost 70 per cent in some areas.

"When people become unable to afford increasing prices, ultimately it means they have to move further away from the areas their families, jobs and support networks are in.

"Moving frequently can also bring additional financial strain, as people need to pack up and transport or store their lives, until they can find a more permanent and affordable home."

As a collective, Great Britain saw an average increase of 37.10 per cent between August 2015 and August 2024, with average prices rising from £938 per month to £1,286.

The highest increase in average rents was found in Salford, where costs per month had risen from £636 to £1,063, making a 67.04 per cent rise from 2015 to 2024.