From the end of October and throughout November, every household will get a new bag, a leaflet explaining what to put in it and a guide to the council’s full kerbside recycling service.

Residents should start using the new red bag as soon as it is delivered.

The black recycling boxes are still required for glass, as well as separately bagged paper, household batteries and textiles.

In 2023, 87 per cent of people who took part in the Raise the Rate survey said they would be prepared to separate their recycling.

The new bags will have lids with Velcro seals, like the blue cardboard bags, which will reduce the number of wind-blown items causing litter. You will no longer need to use nets on your black boxes.

You can either keep any spare black boxes, give them to a neighbour or take them to the Household Recycling Centre in New Inn.