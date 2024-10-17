Members of Team Wales, who led the winning bid to host the World Chefs Congress and Expo 2026 at ICC Wales, Newport in May, are attending the 40th World Chefs event in Singapore from October 20 to 22.

The Congress Bell will be presented to Culinary Association of Wales president Arwyn Watkins and the Welsh delegation at the closing of the event.

Delegates will hear for the first time the song ‘When you return to Wales’, which has been gifted by CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins as the 2026 Congress and Expo anthem.

Katherine is founder of Cygnet Gin, a CAW sponsor.

Mr Watkins said: “This very generous gift demonstrates Katherine’s commitment and support to bringing this global event to Wales. We look forward to sharing the song with delegates during the congress bell handover ceremony.”

He said: “To secure this once in a generation world event for Wales is a career highlight. A global event of this magnitude will provide a fantastic platform for Wales to showcase its food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries."

Joining Mr Watkins in the Welsh delegation in Singapore will be Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director, Vicky Watkins, CAW office manager and Stephanie Belcher, CAW young chef ambassador.