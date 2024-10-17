The findings, which are higher than the UK average of 35 per cent, mean an estimated 204,000 children in Wales could be at risk of living in cold, damp homes as their parents struggle to afford to heat their homes.

The survey found that 37 per cent of parents in Wales were struggling financially with 24 per cent worryingly getting into debt each month, 28 per cent worrying about paying their rent or mortgage and 21 per cent skipping meals in the last 12 months to save money.

The report also reveals that parents across Wales are struggling to afford the cost of sending their children to school with 52 per cent citing uniforms, school trips (49 per cent) and school meals and drinks (26 per cent) as causing the biggest financial challenge.

The National Parent Survey is the largest of its kind in the UK and reveals worrying results about parents’ mental health and the impact this is having upon their life.

More than a quarter (26 per cent) in Wales revealed they have had poor mental health over the last 12 months.

Parents remain worried about the amount of time their children spend on screens and the impact this is having on their life.

The survey found 53 per cent of parents in Wales whose child uses an electronic device outside of school said they are concerned with the amount of time their child spends on an electronic device with 49 per cent of parents revealing time spent on devices has recently caused disagreements with their children.

Parentkind CEO Jason Elsom said: “Too many parents tell us they are unhappy most of the time, with parent mental health concerns a big worry, parents are missing work because they are suffering with mental health problems.

"Many parents are struggling to make ends meet and have only a few hundred pounds left in the bank for a rainy day. It’s no wonder the cost of school worries parents, with all the little extras adding up."