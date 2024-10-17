More than 70 people from across the UK, including scientists, farmers, environmentalists and water industry representatives, will come together to discuss the challenges facing watercourses in Wales and to look at ways of improving water quality.

The Restoring Welsh Rivers summit, chaired by the Archbishop of Wales, takes place on November 7 and 8, in Cardiff, just before the UN Climate Change Conference and Wales Climate Week.

The Archbishop Andrew John said: “Our rivers in Wales are dying because they are being polluted.

"Wildlife is declining and many of our own water-based activities, such as swimming, fishing and surfing, are increasingly unsafe. We need to respond urgently and that is why the Church in Wales is bringing together key people with expertise or interest in the issue."

The event is hosted and funded by the Church in Wales as part of its commitment to protecting the environment.