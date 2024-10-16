A local fire service has confirmed that the B4521 Old Ross Road between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash was closed to motorists after they received reports to remove a substantial amount of water from a barn extension following reports of flooding affecting the electrics.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 09:01am to reports of flooding affecting electrics at a property at Cross Ways Farm, Crossway Lane, Llanvetherine.

A section of Old Ross Road B4521 was closed between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash (Image: Google) "Crews and appliances from New Inn attended the address and removed approximately 12 inches of water from a barn extension using one light portable pump, ground monitor and low-level strainer.

"A home safety check was carried out on the property.

"Stop message was received at approximately 11:39am."

⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️



ℹ The Old Ross Road, B4521 is currently closed between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash. ℹ



Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.



Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQ9Boq68c8 — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 16, 2024

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said officers attended to assist the fire service.

They added: "We attended the B4521 Old Ross Road between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash at around 9.10am on Wednesday 16 October to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue following a report of flooding by closing the road, which has since re-opened."

The road was reopened at around 10.30am.