AROUND 12 inches of water was removed from a farm in Monmouthshire following reports of flooding affecting the electrics at the property.
A local fire service has confirmed that the B4521 Old Ross Road between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash was closed to motorists after they received reports to remove a substantial amount of water from a barn extension following reports of flooding affecting the electrics.
A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 09:01am to reports of flooding affecting electrics at a property at Cross Ways Farm, Crossway Lane, Llanvetherine.
"Crews and appliances from New Inn attended the address and removed approximately 12 inches of water from a barn extension using one light portable pump, ground monitor and low-level strainer.
"A home safety check was carried out on the property.
"Stop message was received at approximately 11:39am."
⚠️🚧 Road closed 🚧⚠️— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 16, 2024
ℹ The Old Ross Road, B4521 is currently closed between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash. ℹ
Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/gQ9Boq68c8
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said officers attended to assist the fire service.
They added: "We attended the B4521 Old Ross Road between Llanvetherine and Cross Ash at around 9.10am on Wednesday 16 October to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue following a report of flooding by closing the road, which has since re-opened."
The road was reopened at around 10.30am.
ℹ Road reopened. ℹ— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) October 16, 2024
Officers have now reopened Old Ross Road, B4521.
Thank you for your patience.
Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/aoTHGKzGZg
