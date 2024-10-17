The charity says that the average length of time dogs, cats, and rabbits have to wait before being adopted has risen from 31.7 days in 2019 to 41.4 days in 2023.

As of October 3 this year, 118 dogs, cats, and other animals at the RSPCA's 14 national animal centres alone were recorded as having already waited 100 days or more without being adopted.

Annie and Hallie have been waiting for 350 days to find a home (Image: RSPCA)

This does not include the charity's 135 independently run branches, which are also looking after numerous 'long stay' animals who are being overlooked by potential adopters.

The RSPCA has said that many rehoming centres are "bursting at the seams" and unable to take in new animals, with many in costly emergency boarding centres while they wait for space.

Karen Colman, who leads the RSPCA team finding places for rescued animals, said: "We are appealing to potential adopters to, where possible, consider rehoming pets which have spent a particularly long time waiting for their forever home at our centres.

"We have so many absolutely wonderful dogs, cats, and rabbits who through absolutely no fault of their own are sitting at rescue centres waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin.

Billy has been waiting for 285 days (Image: RSPCA)

"That chapter cannot start without the public coming forward to offer them homes."

The RSPCA's annual Adoptober rehoming drive is currently taking place and continues throughout October.

The special appeal urges animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

The charity has a clear policy that it will not put healthy, rehomeable animals to sleep and euthanasia is only carried out, on advice of a vet, to prevent further physical or mental suffering to an animal.

The charity goes to great lengths to find the animals in its care loving homes, whether that takes weeks or months - but that means that animals are staying for longer and spaces are opening up less frequently.

The RSPCA has shared details of some of the animals in Wales who have been waiting for a home for a long time.

Sammy has been waiting for at least 120 days for a new home (Image: RSPCA)

Jack Russell terrier Sammy has been waiting at RSPCA Newport Animal Centre for more than 120 days.

Rabbits Annie and Hallie have been in RSPCA care at RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay for more than 350 days without a single application.

Tiramisu, a border collie crossbreed, has been searching for a home for 95 days.

Billy, a Staffordshire bull terrier, has been at RSPCA Llys Nini for 285 days.

Prospective adopters can visit the RSPCA's Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity's care who are looking for their perfect match.

Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.