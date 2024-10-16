Halloween is fast approaching and with that comes the chance for families to get involved in a range of fun-filled activities, including pumpkin picking.
With the scariest day of the year happening soon, you'll need to make sure you have your pumpkin ready to go.
If you haven't got one yet don't worry! There are pumpkin patches all over South Wales, waiting for you to go and select the perfect one.
Best pick your own pumpkin patches in South Wales
The best pick-your-own pumpkin patches in South Wales to visit ahead of Halloween 2024, according to GYO Days Out and Events Directory, are:
- Aberbran Fawr Farm (Brecon, LD3 9NG) - October 11 to 31
- Abergavenny Garden Centre (Abergavenny, NP7 9LF) - October 5 to 31
- Berry Hill Farm (Newport, NP10 8UD) - October 12 to 30
- Billy Bob’s Pumpkin Patch (Llangybi, NP15 1NJ) - October 5 to 27
- Bridgend Pumpkin Patch (Dolau Farm, Bridgend, CF35 6EB) - October 12 to 31
- Cantref Adventure Farm (Brecon, LD3 8LR) - October 5 to 31
- Cardiff Halloween Festival (Coedarhydyglyn Park, Cardiff, CF5 6SF) - October 12 to 31
- Cefn Mably Farm Park (Cardiff, CF3 6XL) - October 14 to 31
- Clearwell Farm (Cardiff, CF3 6XT) - October 12 to 31
- Colliers Adventure Farm (Nelson, Treharris, CF46 6PR) - October 12 to 30
- Cowbridge Farm Shop (Cowbridge, CF71 7LJ) - 18th-31st October 18 to 31
- Forage Farm Shop (Penllyn Estate Farm, Vale of Glamorgan, CF71 7FF) - October 4 to 31
- Gower Christmas Tree Farm (Swansea, SA4 3PB) - October 5 to 31
- Ivy Tower Christmas Trees (Neath, SA11 3QD) - October 5 to 27
- Lower House Farm (Chepstow, NP16 6LX) - October 12 to 31
- Park Farm Llangattock (Crickhowell, NP8 1HT) - October 5 to 31
- Pencoed Fach Farm (Blackwood, NP12 0BQ) - October 5 to 26
- The Meadows Wildlife Park (Cardiff, CF15 7UN) - October 12 to 31
- Twilight Pumpkins (Maindiff Court Farm, Abergavenny, NP7 8AY) - October 5 to 31
- Ty Poeth Farm (Pontypool, NP4 8QU) - TBC to October 31
- Vale Pick Your Own (Bonvilston, CF5 6TQ) - October 4 to 31
- Wallhope Farm (Chepstow, NP16 7JL) - October 12 to 27
For more details on each of these pumpkin patches, visit the GYO Days Out and Events Directory website.
If you are looking for more ideas on how to celebrate the spooky season, the website also has a long list of Halloween events taking place across South Wales.
