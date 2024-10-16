Mr Edwards, who was in charge at the resort when it hosted the Ryder Cup in 2010 and the Nato summit four years later, died following a period of illness, with his loved ones by his side.

A statement from the Celtic Collection, which runs the Celtic Manor as well as a number of other hotels in Wales, said Mr Edwards, who had more than 40 experience in the industry, was an 'inspirational business leader who left an indelible mark on the hospitality and tourism industries in the United Kingdom'.

He was a driving force in growing the Celtic Manor Resort into one of Europe’s premier destinations for golf, leisure, business and high-profile events, and the recent expansion of The Celtic Collection into Wales’ largest independent hotel group.

His work with ICC Wales further demonstrated his passion for boosting business tourism, creating a world-class venue which has brought international conferences and events to the area, providing lasting economic benefits for the region, Wales and the UK​.

Leading the tributes, Simon Gibson, board member of Celtic Manor Resort, said: “Ian Edwards will be remembered as a visionary leader whose contributions to the hospitality sector have left a lasting legacy in Wales and beyond.

"His dedication, warmth, and innovative spirit will continue to inspire the industry for years to come.

“His leadership and delivery of large-scale projects, such as the Ryder Cup and the NATO Summit, stand as a testament to his strategic vision and his ability to elevate Wales globally.

"Growing Celtic Manor Resort into a collection of successful hotels was another hallmark of his remarkable career, reinforcing his reputation as one of the leading figures in the UK hospitality industry.

“Ian was known not just for his business acumen but also for his people-centred leadership.

"He often credited his successes to the hardworking teams he led, fostering an environment of innovation and excellence in the sector.

"His vision extended beyond business, as he also revitalised the local community through his role in initiatives such as the ReNewport Task Force​ and the Business in the Community Place Programme.

“Ian will be greatly missed by colleagues and friends, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family.”

Mr Edwards was a Master Innholder and a Fellow of the Institute of Hospitality. He served on the boards of Visit Britain and the Western Gateway.