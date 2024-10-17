Mobility in Motion will be leasing an EV vehicle, kitted out with the latest driving adaptations, which will be on display at the ‘Electric Experience’ event on October 18 at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in the city.

The one-day conference, hosted by Net Zero Newport, is being held to offer practical insights on the benefits of electric for achieving net zero, bringing home energy improvements, hands-on test drives, charging infrastructure, and funding opportunities.

Matt Fieldhouse, managing director at Mobility in Motion, said: "We are deeply committed to innovation and enabling independence and accessibility for all regardless of their mobility challenges and vehicle preferences, be that a traditional fuel vehicle or EV.

"Our presence at the 'Electric Experience' event is a testament to our dedication to ensuring that this transition to electric vehicles will be inclusive for all.

"By showing an EV with a range of driving adaptations, we want to demonstrate that companies like ours are committed to ensuring EVs can be used by anyone, whatever their vehicle adaptation needs may be.”

Among the EV vehicles at the event will be Mobility in Motion’s vehicle - a 2025 Ford Explorer adapted to demonstrate what is possible for people with reduced mobility or a disability, but who still want to retain their independence behind the wheel and explore purchasing an EV vehicle.

The Ford Explorer being showcased will be adapted with the latest boot hoist technology, as well as a Turny Evo swivel seat. The company will also have its newest product on show, its SureDrive hand controls.