The Wales-focused SHRN survey is one of the biggest surveys of school pupils in the UK.

The latest survey was completed by nearly 130,000 learners in years 7 to 11, within 200 maintained secondary schools across Wales.

Results found that 23 per cent of boys met the national guideline of at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, an increase from 21 per cent in 2019 and 2021.

Among girls, 14 per cent met the current guidelines, which although low, has improved from 12 per cent in 2021.

The survey also looked at young people’s experiences of bullying.

Almost 38 per cent of young people said that they had been bullied in the previous couple of months, up from 32 per cent in 2021. Results are higher than ever previously reported in the survey with more than 40 per cent of girls being bullied compared to over 30 per cent of boys.

Lorna Bennett, consultant in health improvement for Public Health Wales, said: “It is really encouraging to see the increase across the board in physical activity in secondary school aged young people.

"We know that physical activity has significant benefits for both physical and mental health, so it’s great to see that young people are reversing the decline that we’ve seen since 2017.

“PHW are working with national partners, including Welsh Government, Sport Wales, and Natural Resources Wales, to develop the Daily Active Whole School Approach to Physical Activity. This aims to improve opportunities for physical activity in and around the school day, with a focus on areas such as active lessons, developing PE and active travel.

“It is alarming that the rates of bullying are increasing in all groups and both in face-to-face bullying and in cyberbullying.

"It’s clear that a significant group of young people are having to deal with being bullied, which we know can have impacts on mental health.

"Public Health Wales is working with schools in Wales to embed the Whole School Approach to Emotional and Mental Well-being, which is designed to help schools support the mental health and well-being of children and young people, including preventing and tackling bullying”.