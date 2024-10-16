During Tuesday’s episode, no contestants received a handshake from Paul Hollywood, with the judge saying at the end that the showstoppers “weren’t brilliant” and that it had made judging “really difficult”.

Meanwhile, Georgie, 34, was named star baker, after being challenged to create caramel biscuits in the signature challenge, a pear tarte tatin with caramel ice cream for the technical challenge set by Dame Prue Leith, and a caramel mousse cake with at least two caramel elements for the showstopper.

She topped the table during the technical challenge, with Hollywood remarking it had a “lovely caramel flavour” and his colleague Leith adding it was “quite a success”.

Goodnight from us and the unexpected star of the show. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tJtyGWNtrb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 15, 2024

Who left Bake Off in caramel week?





But who was sent home? Farm manager Mike left the legendary Bake Off tent for the final time.

Speaking about his departure in last night's episode of the Channel 4 series, the 29-year-old said he was “going to miss everyone” but found the competition “breath-taking”, describing himself as “just this little farmer who does baking in the kitchen”.

Mike added: “I feel it was my time to go, I am just this little farmer who does baking in the kitchen.

“I feel the quality of what everyone else is doing is just breath-taking. And yes, I am going to miss everyone. That’s why I am sad (cries). One thing my mum said to me was: ‘Don’t cry.'”

But despite his disappointment at being eliminated, Mike admitted he had “learned so much more about baking” during his time on the programme.

He continued: “I have learned so much more about baking, techniques, skills, the science behind it, both from my practising (and) recipe development and from my time in the tent itself.

“I have also learned so much more about what I am capable of and what I can achieve – I have really surprised myself.”

Mike, who is planning to bake his own wedding cake, said the next step in his baking career would be to open a farm shop and cafe selling his creations.

Where is The Great British Bake Off filmed?

He added: “We are pressing ahead with our plans for opening a farm shop and cafe here on the farm.

“We’re planning to include an in-house bakery, so I am very excited to get on developing and perfecting ideas and recipes for all the sweet and savoury treats we want to serve.”

Mike will join Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday, October 17, on Channel 4 at 8.00pm.

The Great British Bake Off continues on October 22 on Channel 4 from 8pm.