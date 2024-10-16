The change will see the launch of the brand's first rewards app, 'Poundland Perks'.

The £20m investment by Poundland hopes to bring customers more value with its reward app after it was piloted in around 100 stores on the Isle of Wight and in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

From Thursday, October 17, Poundland Perks will be available to use UK-wide giving customers the chance to save, earn and play.

Poundland launches its first-ever rewards scheme

Customers who use the Poundland app will be able to earn ‘perks points’ when they spend in different parts of the store.

Plus, to celebrate its launch, Poundland will ‘power-up’ perks points across everything in the shop, giving customers 100 points for every pound they spend until Christmas.

When a customer gains 5,000 points they can turn them into digital reward vouchers to spend in-store or online or to save for a bigger purchase.

Points and prizes can also be won via the app’s ‘Spin to Winsday’ game which will take place on Wednesdays from October 23.

Plus, as Poundland has a partnership with Unilever, it will see the 100-plus offers included be six exclusive Top Perk deals over the first six weeks on Domestos (750ml), Lynx Body Spray (200ml), Pot Noodle (90g), Dove APA (200ml), TRESemmé (900 ml) and Lynx 225ml SG.

The Poundland Perks app can be downloaded via the Google Play and Apple App stores by searching for Poundland Perks and will offer customers at least 100 Perks offers in the app at any one time.

Poundland’s Director of Digital, Tom Hill, said: "Today’s a really important day for our customers as we open up a new digital world that gives them the chance to save, earn and play through their smartphone, making shopping with us even more fun, and even more amazing value – whether in store or online."

Adding: "So far, we’ve already had over 500,000 customers sign up through our digital platforms and are looking forward to welcoming many more.

"We’re doing things differently to other retailers, delivering extra value on top of our everyday low prices and we know from our pilots that our customers love the increased value and simplicity that the Perks app provides."

Along with the launch of Poundland Perks, the brand is also going on a nationwide tour seeing its caravan café, supported by Nescafe, pitch up in major towns and cities to encourage customers to download the app and save, earn and play.