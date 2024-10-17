We posed the question on our Facebook page and got loads of replies. Bands including Apple Tree Theory. The Rogues and Rusty Shackle got a good few mentions.

Others include The Modul8tors, The Hot Dogs, Joe Kelly and the Royal Pharmacy, Tinty and the Bucketheads, and 360 Degrees.

With lots of venues across the region featuring live bands playing all sorts of genres of music, there is something out there to suit all tastes.

Here are some of the comments from readers:

Ian Cooling said: "The Hot Dogs. Excellent cover band from Newport."

Laura Worrell recommended 360 Degrees.

She said: "Music amazing. I even had them play my wedding. They had the bar staff dancing behind the bar and on the floor on their break. I'd recommend them in a heartbeat."

Michelle Meano also gave 360 Degrees her vote.

She said: "Fabulous musicians playing live."

Andy Hossack said: "The Moonstones, a young up and coming band."

Angharad Puddle said: "The Rohan, an Abergavenny-based blues, sea shanty and folk band."

Gavin Whitelock said: "The Rouges, an up-and-coming indie band."

Stuart Crosby said: "Wyr are a phenomenal band. Absolutely awesome group of talented young musicians."

Lyndon Harrison said: "Rusty Shackle, an amazing band from Caldicot."

Luke Lewis said: "So so many. I'd highly recommend The Rogues and Joe Kelly for sure."

Paula Clark recommended people try to see Big Mac's Wholly Soul Band and Roosevelt.

Chris Bartley said: "Ortario, excellent local band!"

Rachel Eliza said: "Lost Societies Die, an exciting young band."

Chris Brock said: "I would personally recommend these The Two Hats Trio."