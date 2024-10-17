Representing Wales, Joshua Herring, an 18-year-old from Pontypool, also took home a silver medal in his continuous low kick category at the event held in the Czech Republic in September.

Joshua’s achievements were made possible with the support of a £1,000 grant from Torfaen’s Mic Morris Trust, which contributed to covering the costs of his participation at the games and his training.

He said: “Receiving the Mic Morris grant meant the world to me. It allowed me to compete at the highest level and represent Wales with pride. I am thankful to the trust for believing in me and supporting my dreams.

Joshua’s journey in kickboxing began at the age of 17, inspired by his coach and 20-time World Champion Kickboxers Rob Taylor, who coaches him at Devils Lair Kickboxing in Oakdale.

He won two gold medals at the WKU Welsh Championship in Pontardawe, Swansea, earlier this year, as well as won four golds at the WMAC British Championships and the WMAC English Open.

The Mic Morris Trust, which supports young aspiring athletes in Torfaen, has announced that the next round of funding applications is now open and will close in December. To apply, go to the Torfaen Council website.

Mic Morris Trust chairman Christine Vorres said: “We are immensely proud to back Joshua. His achievements highlight his dedication and perseverance, and we are confident he will continue to shine on the international stage.

“The Mic Morris grants offer a wonderful opportunity for athletes in Torfaen to gain financial support for their sporting pursuits.”