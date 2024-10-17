DANIEL BRAKSPEAR, 41, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,420 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to take measures to secure that the transfer of household waste was authorised at Henllys Lane, Cwmbran between April 14, 2023 and May 9, 2023.

REBECCA JANE ROBERTSON, 27, of Orb Drive, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 11.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

NAOMI EVANS, 26, of Clos Gwendraeth, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach on March 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

SARAH SATCHELL, 37, of Brynglas Avenue, Newport must pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 10.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KEVIN PROSSER, 45, of Gwerthonor Place, Gilfach, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

GABRIEL NICULAE, 19, of King Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Goldcroft Common, Caerleon on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

MOHAMMED MIAH, 33, of Dorset Crescent, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS JAMES SMITH, 31, of The Avenue, Caldicot must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ALLAN JONES, 74, of River Row, Blaina must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on March 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CT GROUNDWORKS & CIVILS LTD, Malpas Road, Newport have to pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

NICHOLAS KARL GRIFFITHS, 37, of Highmeadow, Wyesham, Monmouth was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.