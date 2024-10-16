Armani Brown, 26, Ahmed Hassan, 22, and Phillip Royal, 55 were part of an organised crime group caught as a result of a Gwent Police’s operation.

Officers found cocaine with a potential street value of nearly £440,000 following a raid at a house in Carlisle Street in the Pill area of Newport.

It is believed the gang had been involved in selling at least 6kg of the class A drug.

They were led by Brown, who referred to himself as Emporio Armani, prosecutor Roger Griffiths told Cardiff Crown Court.

Courier Royal would drive to pick up packages of cocaine from their contact in Southend-on-Sea in Essex and bring them back to South Wales.

Brown, of Albion Close, Newport admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Hassan, of Capel Crescent, Newport pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Royal, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offences took place in 2021.

Harry Baker representing Brown said his client had been a “promising” footballer who’ had his dreams of being a professional dashed.

Alice Sykes for Hassan asked the court to take into account his young age and lack of any previous convictions.

Royal’s barrister Gareth Williams put forward the defendant’s guilty plea in mitigation.

Judge Simon Mills told the defendants: “The drugs were sourced by Armani Brown who organised and directed this end of the operation.

“The drugs were obtained, it appears in the main, from Southend, some of which would then be converted it into crack cocaine.

“The onward supply aspect of this was not just in street deals but also significant wholesale amounts.”

Brown was jailed for seven years and eight months while Hassan and Royal were both sent to prison for five years and seven months each.

The defendants are due to face a proceeds of crime hearing.